Miniature HMS Victory sailed to Devon and back in the 1930s | Bob Hind

A fortnight ago I published a photograph of the 1/6th-sized HMS Victory and asked if anyone knew more and whether it survives. The model was made in 1929 by dockyard apprentices around a pinnace.

It was so cleverly constructed that it sailed/motored all the way to Exmouth, Devon, and back.

Another view of the 1/6th size HMS Victory in full sail. Picture: George Millener collection.

A popular sight during Navy Week in the 1930s, the model’s last appearance was at the 1937 Coronation Fleet Review.

In the photos we see the model when first built awaiting masts and bowsprit, and then in full sail. The ornate stern galleries of her namesake are in the background.

• I don’t think the photograph of the showbiz XI was taken at Fratton Park. Perhaps someone has the actual match programme.

Pete Cross, the presenter on Angel Radio and former Portsmouth nightclub DJ, can remember a showbiz match played in 1956.

Sean Connery and Des OConnor in a Showbiz XI. Picture: Pete Cross collection.

About 3,000 youngsters besieged the changing rooms at Clarence Fields, Southsea, opposite the fairground, when Tommy Steele played. Pete says Des O`Conner, Dave King, and Mike and Bernie Winters also played. Anyone remember this match?

Back in the groove with good old vinyl

Now vinyl has made a comeback perhaps we’ll see record cleaning brushes back on the market.

This one was advertised on a 1974 LP cover in 1974. Costing just 75p plus 10p postage it was a must for anyone with a record collection. I still play my many LPs, although my singles have passed their use-by date and are consigned to the loft. There’s something about putting a record on a turntable and placing the stylus in the groove...