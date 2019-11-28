More memories of Turk Street and Lake Road

My recent pictures of the corners of Lake Road, Sultan Road and Turk Street in Portsmouth, has brought in a feast of memories which I am sure will bring back days of childhood to many readers.

I will include more next week, plus memories of Wellington Place School.

A spring view along Copnor Road, Copnor, Portsmouth, in 1968. Hard to believe this picture was taken more than half a century ago. Picture: Mick Cooper collection.

Back to Turk Street: Pete Cross remembers getting cakes from Harts. ‘I actually went out – as a young child dressed in an Archie Andrews’ jacket with Brylcreemed hair – with the owner’ s daughter. We must have been all of 12 or 13!

‘I’m sure the bookshop, which is empty in the picture, became our local newsagents and was owned by a Mr Fleming.

‘Buckland and proud of it!’ adds a defiant Pete.

Nicholas Anderson says: 'I was interested in your feature on the Lake Road shops waiting to be demolished in the late 1960s.

Looking up Bedhampton Hill from The Belmont a century ago. Coldmans Stores and post office is on the left. Picture: Mick Cooper collection.

‘I well remember on regular occasions browsing through and buying hit records that had recently left the charts at knock-down prices, and selling or part-exchanging bundles of 45s I had grown tired of hearing, at a shop called Haskell and Greens.

‘It must have been the biggest second-hand record store in Portsmouth and was much missed when it was closed for redevelopment. It was highly successful in its day.’

Lorraine Mitchell says: 'Although I do not know anyone from Turk Street, my grandparents had a corner shop in Hertford Street nearby, until 1961 when it was also demolished for “modernisation”.’

She adds: ‘The picture of Hart's bakery brought back very fond memories of when my mother used to take me in there on our way to Charlotte Street market and buy me a marshmallow-topped cornet – a treat in those days. They were always displayed in that window on the Turk Street side.

‘I also remember a corner shop in Sultan Road, like the one in your other picture, where you could buy tasty bags of crunchy Nibbits for 2d. Those were the days when the only crisps you could buy were Smith's plain crisps with a tiny blue bag of salt inside. Happy memories!’

Chris Knowlson also remembers the road: ‘270 Lake Road was a small watch shop run by a Mr Pattenden.

‘My grandmother and Edith Anne Knowlson had the sweet shop just along at 236. She was there until her death about 1963 when my father Charlie took over the shop. It was pulled down by the corporation not long after.

‘Mr Pattenden’s shop was a bay-windowed house front converted into a shop. My father bought my first watch from there when I was about 13 in 1966. Mr Pattenden was usually seen in the shop window in good daylight repairing a watch.’