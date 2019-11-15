New bridge swung into place between Portsmouth train stations in 1973

Traffic had to be diverted and London train services stopped short at Portsmouth & Southsea station while a new railway bridge was swung into position over Anglesea Road.

Anglesea Road, St Michael’s Road and Park Road were closed to motorists and a number of spectators gathered near Victoria Baths to watch the 450-ton structure swing into place.

A temporary bridge had served train services going to the Harbour station since December 1972.

But on this day the trains stopped at Portsmouth & Southsea station and passengers finished their journeys on buses.

Made of girders, with a concrete and composite steel deck, the bridge was lifted into position by two 10-ton winches.

The bridge is still in place today.