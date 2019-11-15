New bridge swung into place between Portsmouth train stations in 1973

The new steel railway bridge waits to be hauled into position over Anglesea Road.
Traffic had to be diverted and London train services stopped short at Portsmouth & Southsea station while a new railway bridge was swung into position over Anglesea Road. 

Anglesea Road, St Michael’s Road and Park Road were closed to motorists and a number of spectators gathered near Victoria Baths to watch the 450-ton structure swing into place. 

A temporary bridge had served train services going to the Harbour station since December 1972.

But on this day the trains stopped at Portsmouth & Southsea station and passengers finished their journeys on buses. 

Made of girders, with a concrete and composite steel deck, the bridge was lifted into position by two 10-ton winches. 

The bridge is still in place today. 