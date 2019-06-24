Pompey legend makes England World Cup squad - Nostalgia

To see a headline in The News proclaiming that a Pompey player – the legendary Jimmy Dickinson – had made the final 21 players to appear in the World Cup finals would bring joy to all fans.

In 1950 the first World Cup since before the Second World War took place in Brazil.

Yvonne Hillier, now from Edmonton, Canada, is the girl third from the left wearing the beret. The St Jude's School pupils were going on holiday to Bude, Cornwall.

The England team comprised such legendary names as Alf Ramsey, who managed England 16 years later in the 1966 final, Billy Wright, Bill Nicholson, Stanley Matthews, Tom Finney and Jackie Milburn.

Despite all this fantastic talent England lost 1-0 to the United States. That, combined with a 1-0 defeat to Spain, saw England knocked out. In the final Uruguay beat Brazil 2-1 in front of 199,854 supporters.

•The photograph I published last Wednesday of children going away on a coach trip was seen by Yvonne Hillier (née Bone) who now lives in Edmonton, Canada.

She was born in Portsmouth and attended St Jude’s School in Marmion Road, Southsea, from September 1951-July 1957.

Sunday afternoon on Ladies Mile, Southsea Common.

Yvonne lived in Portsmouth until three years ago when she moved to Canada where she lives with her daughter and her family.

She says: ‘The photo was taken in 1957 just prior to the group leaving for a week’s holiday in Bude, Cornwall. Unfortunately I am not in the photograph but names that do spring to mind are Valerie Bloomfield, Margaret Crush and Rowan Garnier. The tall man on the right was a member of staff called Mr Johns. The coach was provided by Byng’s.’

Another who saw the photograph was Doreen Cheetham (née Elliott), always known as Dee, who recognised herself. ‘I am two in from the right of the second row with a light coat and school beret. We were going to Bude for a holiday. I still keep in touch with some of the classmates and saw one from South Africa recently. We are now in our early seventies.’

• The picture on the right shows how Southsea residents went about in the summer sunshine along Ladies Mile, adjacent to Clarence Parade, Southsea. It is more than likely a Sunday and of the period 1890 to 1910. Ladies Mile walk is on the left.

With the new station under construction in the distance, here we see Havant railway station pre-1937. Picture: Ralph Cousins's collection

Everyone is, of course, wearing headwear of some kind, the women in their best hats and the gents in boaters with some of the working class in flats caps.

Unlike today, there are no trees to protect the women from the sun so parasols are the order of the day.

• The final picture today shows the old Havant railway station looking west towards Bedhampton and Portsmouth. The level crossing guards North Street to the left and Leigh Road to the right.