Pompey put Blades to the sword in Fratton Park sell-out | Nostalgia

On Easter Monday, April 9, 1928, Pompey played Sheffield United in front of a 29,400-strong crowd at Fratton Park.

In the photograph we see Irish international Bobby Irvine scoring in the 25th minute of the second half.

Where there are girls there are sailors. Picture: Mick Cooper collection.

The packed crowd are at the Milton End and at that time a space was let in behind the goal presumably to stop fans throwing things at the goalkeeper.

Look at the sailors sitting on top of the half-time scoreboard.

This board allowed supporters to see scores from other matches, the numbers corresponding with teams in the programme. ‘A' says 00. A look at the programme might state ‘A' as Arsenal v Chelsea so the half-time score would be 0-0.

In the bottom right-hand corner can be seen St John Ambulancemen looking after someone.

Land Army girls on a recruitment drive in Portsmouth. Is it possible anyone recognises any of them?

Perhaps the fan had been overcome by the excitement and had been passed over the heads of the supporters to be looked after. It was often the way.

The following year the Milton End became a proper terrace and the one many of us used to like standing on, even when if it was pouring with rain.

In the distance is the chimney of St Mary’s Hospital’s boiler house and on the right the roofs of houses along Alverstone Road.

•My picture of Fratton Grove on Monday brought back a memory back for Terence Heath.

He writes: ‘While still at school I used to have a summer job working in a Co-op grocery store as a general hand (someone who helped out with everything from floor-cleaning to shelf-stacking and serving customers).

‘The store used to receive deliveries of goods from the main Co-op depots but principally from the warehouse situated behind the main store in Fratton Road.

'On one occasion my manager discovered that the delivery was short of two gammon hocks. I was dispatched by corporation bus to Fratton Road. I was informed that I should go round the back of the store via Fratton Street and speak to someone in the warehouse. Fortunately my manager had telephoned ahead and the gammon hocks were waiting for me in a large open cardboard box covered with a cloth and newspapers. I took the box and returned by bus to my store.

'My problem is that I cannot remember what the south side of Fratton Grove looked like. I vaguely remember that there were houses this was back in the late 60’s.’

All the nice sailors love a girl…

Here we see Portsmouth sailors eyeing Land Army girls who were on a recruitment drive in the city.

The sailors are wearing a mixture of clothing with winter black-topped caps but with summer white fronts. Perhaps a veteran of the time can enlighten me? Uniform trousers had seven creases sideways up the leg although if a sailor were on the short side he was allowed six creases.

The uniform remains basically the same as today although the heavy serge cloth has passed into history. Note the price of the photograph available from the Evening News office in Stanhope Road. A 12x9in print was just 2s 6d (12.5p).

The final picture shows more Portsmouth Land Army girls on a recruitment drive.

Does anyone recognise any of the women who appear well-equipped for their duties. Can anyone can spot where the picture was taken?