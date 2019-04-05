Portsea families tell council to demolish their homes in 1972

Families from York Place, Portsea, were so angry about their living conditions that they were appealing to the city council to demolish their homes.

Residents gathered in the street with their placards at York Place to put their case to ward councillors and MP Frank Judd.

He said: ‘The people of York Place have put up with one of the most shocking environments in the city for long enough.’

‘York Place is the most unsuitable and depressing block of all of Portsmouth’s council housing,’ added Councillor Hale.

The residents’ main grievance was a building inside Royal Naval Barracks a few yards from their doors which would block their ‘last trace of sunshine’.

Mrs Allaway, chairman of the Portsea Residents’ Association, demanded: ‘The only answer is to demolish the whole of York Place and rehouse the families.’

However, a Portsmouth Housing Committee spokesperson said: ‘We are still clearing slums in Portsmouth and we shall be until 1975. Unfortunately we have higher priorities.’