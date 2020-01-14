Portsmouth area grinds to a halt in 2010 snowstorm | Nostalgia

We have all become increasingly aware of climate change, especially with all the awful bush fires in Australia.

The weather here in the south in the past few weeks has been very mild and I have yet to wear a winter coat, just a raincoat thanks to all the rain.

Driving in low gear down Nelson Lane, Fareham, in the severe winter of 2010.

But 10 years ago this month brought a freezing cold winter with the biggest snowfall for a generation. As usual for Britain, it brought chaos and traffic to a standstill.

These pictures from 2010 will bring back memories of that snowstorm and are well worth a look.

Paul Currie sent them to me and they show the snow to the north of Portchester/Fareham on the southern The top picture is a view from the Downend Road bridge which crosses the M27 and drops down to the A27 east of Fareham. Portsmouth Harbour and the Isle of Wight are in the distant gloom.

Below that is a view up Nelson Lane with a car carefully coming downhill no doubt in a very low gear.

Looking up Nelson Lane toward the Nelson monument in the snow of 2010.

And below that is a shot of the Nelson monument along Portsdown Hill Road with drifts of snow piled up against the hedgerow.

Pedestrians stroll past accident

I am not sure which road this is. It’s either Laburnum Grove or Stubbington Avenue, North End, Portsmouth.

The picture was taken in the early 1950s after a Morris Minor collided with a motorbike and sidecar combination. As you can see, there was no restriction on where pedestrians could walk. Several are just strolling by. If you remember the crash or can tell me the name of the road, please let me know.