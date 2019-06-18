Royal Marine cadet musicians at Eastney Barracks - Nostalgia

Wouldn’t their mums have been proud of them… Above is a 1950 picture of lads in the Royal Marine Cadet Fife and Drum Band at Eastney Barracks.

The officers also appear to be as pleased as punch with their charges. I wonder how many went on to join the Royal Marines as bandsmen?

A long way from home: An Adams Radial Tank at Warblington Halt. It used to work the Axminster to Lyme Regis branch line. Picture: Barry Cox postcard collection.

Most of these boys would be in their eighties now but if you are a survivor or recognise anyone please let me know via bobhind2014@icloud.com.

Another thought… do the drums still exist in someone’s home?

• Now we move on to the picture of the locomotive which was a long way from home.

Adams Radial tank engines were introduced to the London and South Western Railway in 1882 for suburban services around south London.

With Queen Alexandra Hospital peeking over the hedgerow, a tram passes over Southwick Hill Road. Picture: Barry Cox postcard collection

Many were scrapped about 1918 and all were scheduled to be withdrawn in 1929.

But two were saved to work the branch line that ran from Axminster to Lyme Regis on the Devon/Dorset border with another later retrieved from the East Kent Light Railway.

The end came in 1962 when two of the locomotives were scrapped but 30583 (formerly 488) was saved and went to the Bluebell Railway in Sussex.

I have a feeling this is that engine and where it was heading when photographed at Warblington Halt. I think we can date this to 1962.

Sir Denis Daly opening the Eastern Road extension to Farlington on May 4, 1942.

The number plate has been removed from the boiler door and painted over on the buffer beam and bunker.

• Seen heading north to Horndean is a Portsdown & Horndean Light Railway car some time before 1935 when the line closed.

It is passing over the iron bridge which crossed Southwick Hill Road and the bridge parapet can just be seen.

In the distance is a glimpse of Queen Alexandra Hospital peeking over the hedgerow. At that time it was a military hospital. The supporting wall can still be seen in the cutting on the left as you turn into Southwick Hill Road from London Road, Cosham.

• Last Saturday I published a letter from Lieutenant General John Lee to Sir Denis Daly, the lord mayor of Portsmouth for five years during the war.

Here he is unveiling a plaque on the opening of the extension to the Eastern Road from the city airport to Farlington.

Although I have called him ‘Sir Denis’ I think it was another two years before he received his well-deserved knighthood.

If you go to the spot today you will find a blank wall as the plaque was stolen many years ago.