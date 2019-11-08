Sit-on protest for kids’ bonfire in Gosport in 1972

More than 20 children were sitting on their firework night bonfire because they believed the council was going to demolish it.

The children of Dukes Road, Gosport, had built a bonfire for the past three years outside their homes on a triangle of grass.

Vandals disappointed the children by burning down the bonfire but 17-year-olds Alan Rivers and Philip Turner built another one.

The council warned them to move the bonfire so the children took the 20ft pile of furniture and wood to its usual position.

‘Then a council lorry came round. We told them they could not take it away because we were sitting on it and were not going to move,’ said Alan.

‘We are going to stay here until bonfire night.’