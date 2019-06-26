Southsea Regatta revellers turn out in droves for annual boatfest - Nostalgia

The forecasters have promised us a fabulous weekend so we should see scenes a little like this during the next few days, although I expect there might be more flesh on display.

This is Regatta Day in a picture taken about 1910 and many boats can just be glimpsed in the distance.

I am just hoping someone still survives from this 1937 photograph of residents and children in a Portsmouth street celebrating the coronation of George VI.

This is the scene from Clarence Pier and on the far left can be seen HMS Victory’s anchor on display.

It might well have been a Sunday as everyone appears to be in their best clothes – they must have been sweltering .

I wonder what happened to such events such as Regatta Day? Could it not be brought back I wonder, or perhaps it still exists?

• I mentioned yesterday that I had received, anonymously, a large packet of old photographs. I’m publishing several of them in the hope that those featured, or their relatives, might be able to recognise faces and/or locations.

Little Miss Coronation 1937. Was this you or a relative?

Below is another from that nameless contributor showing residents and their children dressed up for the coronation of King George VI, the Queen’s father, in 1937.

I have no idea where the street is although another photograph I have, which was taken two years earlier, shows Boulton Road, Southsea.

I must admit, photographs of this ilk are of some of my favourite scenes. I could look at the faces for an hour and see something different all the time.

The little girl with the big hat – little Miss Coronation 1937 confirms the sash – is just a joy to look at.

Electrical trainees. Another picture sent in by my anonymous contributor. Can anyone help?

I am sure she must be thinking: ‘What the hell am I doing wearing this monstrosity. I’m really embarrassed.’

I am so taken with her that I have enlarged her I wonder if she is still with us? I guess she would be about 82 by now.

No doubt it is her mother’s hat and I am sure she is aching to be taken indoors for a nap. I would love it if someone knew who this little girl was.

And I wonder how many survived the sadness that would arrive just two years later with the outbreak of the Second World War.

Please do let me know if you can recognise any of the faces.

• I think the final picture today may have been taken at Portsmouth’s old technical college. Looking at the hairstyles and shoes I think it must be the 1970s.

All the trainees were being taught to be electricians of some kind. I wonder if the young woman was on the course or a member of the administrative staff?

I am sure someone will recognise the people in this line-up.