Soviet factory ship sinks off the Isle of Wight in 1975

The bow of the Russian factory ship, Gorizont, protrudes from the sea off the Isle of Wight.
Russian trawlers mounted guard over the wreck of one of their sister ships which sank after a collision with a Moroccan cargo vessel off the Isle of Wight.

A succession of Royal Navy warships ignored Soviet warnings to keep away from the area – 22 miles south of St Catherine’s Point – where the 4,000-ton factory ship Gorizont went down in nearly 200ft of water. 

The 6,700-ton Moroccan ship, Ifni, was holed but was making her own way to Le Havre, France. 

According to a Russian message, the crew of Gorizont – including two men injured in the collision – were transferred to other Russian vessels. 

The guided missile destroyer HMS London, went to search for possible survivors, despite Soviet warnings to stay away. 