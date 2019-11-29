Soviet factory ship sinks off the Isle of Wight in 1975

Russian trawlers mounted guard over the wreck of one of their sister ships which sank after a collision with a Moroccan cargo vessel off the Isle of Wight.

A succession of Royal Navy warships ignored Soviet warnings to keep away from the area – 22 miles south of St Catherine’s Point – where the 4,000-ton factory ship Gorizont went down in nearly 200ft of water.

The 6,700-ton Moroccan ship, Ifni, was holed but was making her own way to Le Havre, France.

According to a Russian message, the crew of Gorizont – including two men injured in the collision – were transferred to other Russian vessels.

The guided missile destroyer HMS London, went to search for possible survivors, despite Soviet warnings to stay away.