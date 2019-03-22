The Pompey mascot who splashed cash for the club in 1970

Barry Harris, Pompey’s soccer-crazy white sailor mascot, pondered on a big decision. Should he buy a car or go to the World Cup finals in Mexico?

The experience of actually being there when England were to defend the golden Jules Rimet trophy, rather than watching it on television, won hands down. Barry, a scaffolder at Portsmouth Dockyard, drew out the £300 he had saved since the previous World Cup in 1966 to buy a car and blew it all on a month in Mexico.

‘It will be the experience of a lifetime – worth every penny,’ said Barry, from Rowlands Castle. But the 26-year-old’s overriding passion was Pompey. He had not missed a home match for six seasons – and he had only missed four away matches, clocking up thousands of miles.

‘Supporting Pompey means more to me than anything else and I’ll carry on wearing the mascot suit as long as the club want me,’ he says. Mr Harris’ ambition was to lead Pompey fans to the FA Cup final at Wembley and join the First Division circuit – that’s what made Barry Pompey’s number one supporter.