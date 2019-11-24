The Roman crossroads still at the heart of Havant

Here are the Roman road crossroads at Havant in a picture I believe was taken about the 1950s. Who remembers waiting for a bus or coach in the waiting room of the Southdown Booking Office on the right? I think there are coach trips advertised inside the right hand window.

In the rooms above, Jane Hedges’ women’s hairdresser held sway, while the van outside is advertising Calor Gas.

Now: The Roman crossroads at Havant today.

Behind the camera was the original road to Hayling Island until 1937 when North Street was closed off at the railway station and Park Road North and Park Road South, a quarter of a mile to the left, became the main road.

Crossing left to right are East Street and West Street, the old A27 road from Chichester to Fareham. North Street would have been the main road to London which merged with the modern Petersfield Road further north.

On the left, St Faith’s Church remains a place of solitude in the town centre.

Today West Street is pedestrianised, Chaos now reigns where the Southdown office was and Jane Hedges has created her last hair-do. The old STOP at major road ahead sign has also been replaced.