The woman who won racing equality in 1970

Florence Nagle was ready to begin her fourth season as a licensed horse trainer. It marked four years since the 76-year-old animal lover dared to challenge the authority of the Jockey Club and struck another blow in the battle for equal rights.

Against all advice, she took the all-male club to the High Court for their refusal to grant her a licence – and defeated them. But what she regretted was that it was necessary for her to fight at all.

‘I did it out of the best interest for racing,’ says Mrs Nagle. ‘It was silly of them to force me to fight. I believe in a benevolent autocracy ruling the sport.’

At her Westerlands stud near Petworth, Mrs Nagle trained the 15 horses she owned and pride of place was four-year-old West Partisan.