Trapped Leigh Park polio victim is given hope in 1980

Hope was in sight for a Leigh Park polio victim who said he had been unable to leave his house for almost a year.

A spokesman for Portsmouth City Council said work should begin by April to lower the kerb outside Leslie Thompson’s house – something he and his wife had been trying to get done for 14 months.

Mr Thompson, 71, had contracted polio 54 years previously. He had been bedridden for 10 years and needed a wheelchair to move from his bed.

His wife Dorothy used to be able to get his wheelchair off the high kerb outside by using running blocks, but she was ill and couldn't lift them.

Mr Thompson said: ‘I won’t let Dot lift the chair or the running boards. I haven’t been out for nearly 12 months.’

The county council’s social services were called in and finally the British Polio Fellowship took up the case.

Mrs Thompson said: ‘We’ve tried everybody. It’s been going on for more than a year. I want to get him out of here for good. He’s in his room all the time. I want it done so we can go out in summer.’