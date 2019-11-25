Turk Street picture inspired memories of Z-Cars and little blue bags of salt...

The vehicles pictured in last Wednesday’s photograph of the junction of Turk Street and Sultan Road was seen by transport buff Ian Heath who has named the cars and vans on show.

He says: ‘The van in the foreground is a Ford Thames/Anglia and I think the flatbed lorry is a Leyland, but I'm not ceertain.

We all know the birdman of Alcatraz but what about the birdman of Emsworth? Picture: Mick Cooper collection

The van, right foreground, is an early Bedford CA and there was a camper-van conversion of it.

Behind it is a Ford Zodiac, produced from the early 1960s and popularised by Z-Cars. Behind the Zodiac is an early Ford Transit van.

I think there is an Austin Mini visible through the glass of the Ford van on the left.

If the Visionhire van was new, then I believe the picture dates to 1967-68. Visionhire was a TV rental company, of course, which went the way of all the others.

I have never heard of Wellington Place let alone the school. Please help with this one.

Lorraine Mitchell also remembers the corner shop on the corner of Sultan Road where you could buy bags of crunchy Nibbits for 2d. Those were the days when the only crisps you could buy were Smith's plain crisps with a tiny blue bag of salt inside.

• We all know the Birdman of Alcatraz but what about the birdman of Emsworth?

Can anyone tell me more about the gentleman from Emsworth who apprently used to own a tame heron?

Arthur Smallwood outside his shoe repairs shop which opened in 1934.

Here we see him sitting in St Peter’s Square, Emsworth, in what looks like a pre-Second World War picture.

• Here’s one for my more senior readers. Can anyone tell me about Wellington Place School in North Cross Street? Apparently it ran from Seymour Street to School Lane, Landport. Picture: Mick Cooper collection.

• Martin Smallwood sent me this photo of his father Arthur outside his shop, Smallwood’s, in Elson Road, Elson, Gosport, which opened in 1924.