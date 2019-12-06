Wrens make history on board HMS Victory in 1976

A little piece of naval history was made when two Wrens raised the White Ensign on board Nelson’s flagship, HMS Victory, for the first time.

While Royal Marines’ bugler David Butler sounded ‘colours’, Wren Donne Lawson, 19, centre, from Scotland, and Wren Christine Tetlow, 19, from Eastbourne, raised the ensign.

The Wrens had just finished a two-month spell of duty in Victory, acting as guides for public tours.

This was the first time Wrens had been employed as full-time guides and they had proved popular with visitors.