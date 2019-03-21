Have your say

Lucy King is so proud of her Havant Ladies after they sealed a fourth-place finish in the Women’s National Championship south east west one.

Havant Ladies brought the curtain down on their league campaign in style with a 29-0 win against Reading Ladies.

The win secured a fourth-placed finish for the Hooks Lane outfit.

Captain Lucy King felt it was the perfect way to finish the season.

She said: ‘I’m so proud of our performance not just on Sunday, but throughout this whole season.

‘To finish in the top half of this league was our goal from the outset.

‘Everybody on the pitch showed that they wanted that win and to we put together a fantastic team performance.’

King, leading by example, set her side on the way with a fifth-minute try.

Abbie Pearson weaved her way through the Reading defence for a second try which was converted by Kirstie Hopkins.

In the second half King broke from a scrum to notch her second try and this was quickly followed by another courtesy of Melissa Woolmer.

Maddie Buckland put the icing on the cake with a try two minutes from the end.

Once again this was converted with another superb kick from Hopkins.

The Boxfresh player of the match award went to King.