Gosport & Fareham face a must-win game against Old Tonbridgians at Gosport Park on Saturday in their bid to avoid relegation from London two south west.
The Blue & Golds are five points adrift of safety with just three games left to play.
In the Hampshire League premier division Fareham Heathens host New Miton & District the team immediately above them at Cams Alders.
Locks Heath Pumas face a resurgent Andover side at Brookfield School on Saturday (3pm) in Hampshire one.
With just three league games left, Pumas have a mathematical chance of finishing fourth.
Head coach Liam Moggeridge said: ‘There is still plenty to play for having secured our pre-season objective of finishing top six. We can now aim for a top four.’
Stuart Miller makes a welcome return to first team duty after some strong performances.