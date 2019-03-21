Portsmouth Valkyries to step up preparations for play-off match with Worthing Ladies friendly

Portsmouth Valkyries begin preparations for their Women’s National Championship play-off game with a visit to Worthing Ladies for a friendly on Sunday.
After finishing as south east west one champions they will meet Bristol side St Marys Old Boys Ladies in a promotion play-off game.
This will take place on the April 7 at a neutral venue to be announced.
Senior coach Mark Witcher believes the friendly comes at the perfect time.
He said: ‘We can use this as part of our build up for the play-off game.
‘It is also a chance for some players to push for a squad place.
‘The players coming in can show they are up for the challenge and earn selection.’