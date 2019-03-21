Have your say

Snooker talent George Laxton has collected his maiden Cuestars trophy.

The 11-year-old won the plate competition during the eighth leg of the under-21 tour at Top Spot Snooker Club, Havant.

Portsmouth potter Laxton knocked in the last black with the rest and extension to beat Chandler’s Ford’s Riccardo Drayton in the final.

The plate is a handicapped knockout open to players who fail to progress from their gold, silver and bronze round-robin groups.

Meanwhile, Jamie Wilson wrapped up a 2-1 victory over Connor Benzey in his first gold match with the highest break of 104.

It was the first time a three-figure break had been recorded in a Cuestars under-21 ranking event since Alexander Ursenbacher – now a professional – chalked up a 101 in Gloucester more than six years ago.

Havant-based Wilson eventually lost 2-0 in the semi-finals to rankings leader Oliver Sykes – failing to back up a fine 2-1 victory over the 2017/18 champion Bradley Cowdroy.

The previous day, the 15-year-old retained second spot on the EASB regional junior tour south.

Benzey edged their semi-final encounter 2-1 on the final pink in the fourth leg at Racks Snooker & Pool Bar, Maidenhead.

Back in Havant, 10-year-old Owen Jenkins remained top of the bronze rankings.

Although he suffered a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Londoner John Donovan, the eventual tournament winner.

Second-placed Thomas Sharp closed the gap at the top to 14 points following a 2-0 defeat by Adam Cowdroy in the semi-final.

It was his seventh exit at the same stage this season.

Tyler Mack reached the knockout stages for the first time, but went down 2-0 to Eddie Mason in the last-eight.

Samuel Laxton was undefeated in his five-man silver group.

But he went down 2-0 in the quarter-final to Riley Ellis, the eventual tournament winner.

Will Forster also went out at the same stage and by the same score to Nat Kidner.

Gold player Elliott Weston was beaten 2-1 in the semi-final by Ryan Hughes, who went on to win the final.

Renowned table-fitter Trevor Sanders, who underwent a liver transplant last November, sponsored the event and presented the trophies.

Elsewhere at Waterlooville Sports Bar, eight straight wins took 13-year-old Rhys Pearce to the top of the junior pool league.

Samuel Laxton retained top spot from Zak Truscott in both junior snooker leagues.

The 14-year-old leads by five points in the Monday competition and by one in Wednesday equivalent.

Wilson potted 11 reds and 10 blacks, claiming the highest break of the week with 81.

Meanwhile, Jake Sharp posted a personal best 21 against Antony Terroni.

World snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday along with junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday at Waterlooville Sports Bar.