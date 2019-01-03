A new year is the perfect time for a new fundraising challenge for Rowans Hospice

Do something amazing this year by pledging to undertake one of the Rowans Hospice’s exciting new events for the Silver Jubilee Appeal. You’ll be challenging yourself whilst also raising money to build a care environment equipped to cope with the increasing demands your local hospice is now facing. It’s a win–win situation and a positive start to 2019.

March 9 - Foam Blast

The UV Foam Blast is on March 9

Join us at Queen Elizabeth Country Park for a run like no other. As the sun goes down get ready to embrace the UV Foam Blast!

Walk or run a 1.5 mile course through the park while negotiating lasers, glowing foam, UV paint, blacklights and an epic inflatable slide all the way down to the finish line.

This event is going to be one big party and will really put the fun in fundraising!

It’s open to runners, joggers and walkers of all shapes, sizes and speeds, so gather a team of friends and be prepared for the UV Foam Blast. It is sure to be an incredible and an unforgettable way to raise funds for your local hospice. Don’t forget your glow sticks!

Danceathon is on April 7

April 7 - Danceathon

It’s back … and it’s bigger and better than ever! The Danceathon returns for the Rowans Silver Jubilee.

Shimmy and shake to your favourite tunes while raising vital funds for the hospice.

Dance your cares away for up to six hours with a different theme every 60 minutes including Disco, Show, Dance, Zumba and more.

The Santiago de Compostela Trek is from October 5-12

There’s even a special one-hour session of Kid Zumba for our youngest fundraisers.

Each dance will be led by one of our instructors so you don’t need any experience, just a whole lot of enthusiasm.

Ready to join the fun? Get on your dancing shoes, your brightest clothes and dance the day away with us at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre in Portsmouth for one, two, three, four, five or six hours.

June 28 & 29 - Fire & Ice Walk

Dare you take on this challenge? This is a definitive test to conquer and acknowledge you are capable of impossible challenges – walking barefoot over burning embers or broken glass!

Guided by a qualified instructor, participants who take on this challenge will learn to put mind over matter and face their fears.

October 5-12: Santiago De Compostela Trek

Starting from Sarria, trek for five days through charming villages, forests and rural countryside visiting many picturesque churches along the way.

This remarkable 111km trek finishes at the magical Santiago Old Town, a wonderful UNESCO World Heritage site, home to the stunning cathedral of Santiago de Compostela.

If you are interested in taking on this wonderful challenge, join us at our information evening on Thursday January 17, 6pm at the Living Well Centre.

We’ll be joined by Global Adventure Challenges to talk about the trek and we’ll be providing lots of hints and tips and different ways of fundraising.

For all of the other challenges, simply go online today to register at silverjubilee.rowanshospice.co.uk and get 2019 on track as a year of Silver Jubilations.

Together we can make sure that patients and families affected by life-limiting illnesses, in Portsmouth and south east Hampshire will continue to have access to the outstanding care that Rowans Hospice has been providing for the past 25 years.