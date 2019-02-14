Campaign urges people to make the most of maritime heritage in their midst

The News and portsmouth.co.uk have joined forces with the National Museum of the Royal Navy to launch a Love Your National Museum campaign that aims to get people to make the most of the rich maritime heritage in their midst in 2019.

The National Museum, which is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary based in the city, is responsible for HMS Victory, HMS Warrior and other attractions in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard as well as the Royal Navy Submarine Museum and Explosion! Museum of Naval Firepower in Gosport.

Events this year include:

Sea Shanties, March 29 - HMS Warrior

Enjoy a unique dining experience, surrounded by all the fixtures and fittings of this Victorian warship’s massive gun deck.

Horrible Histories® Pirates, from April 6 - Historic Dockyard

This special exhibition ‘lands ahoy’ at Portsmouth

The Jolly Roger: A Symbol of Terror and Pride, April 6 - National Museum of the Royal Navy, Portsmouth

Join us to learn how the Royal Navy has encountered Pirates through history and the significance of the Jolly Roger.

Trafalgar Night, October 18-25 - HMS Victory

Commemorate Nelson’s famous victory by enjoying a traditional naval evening on board Victory.

Pickle Night, Oct 25 - HMS Warrior

Celebrate the arrival of the HMS Pickle bringing news of the great victory of Trafalgar and the loss of Admiral Lord Nelson.

Festival of Christmas 2019, Nov 29-Dec 1 - Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Enjoy a 20th anniversary extravaganza as you meet classic characters from the past.

Glitz and Glamour, December 6 - Explosion! Museum of Naval Firepower

Kick off your Christmas in style with the amazing singer Rachael Hawnt, as seen on BBC 1’s All Together Now.

Christmas Cocktail Party, December 7-13 - Explosion! Museum of Naval Firepower

Celebrate the festive season in style at a special Christmas cocktail party night.

Christmas Big Band Night, December 14 - Explosion! Museum of Naval Firepower

Join the ultimate big band night.