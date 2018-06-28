FEATURED: Becketts Wine Bar, Southsea

11 Bellevue Terrace, Southsea, PO5 3AT

Becketts Wine Bar is a venue that blends in perfectly with it surroundings – nowhere near as ‘in-your-face’ as the major high street chains. New owners took it over in January 2016 with a new vision for its future – meticulously bringing the Grade II historic building back to its former glory. The venue offers an elegant bar and a la carte restaurant, private dining rooms, a casual deli-bar and, as of spring 2018, six boutique hotel rooms.