FEATURED: Bubble and Pho, Southsea

221 Albert Road, Southsea, PO4 0JP

Bubble & Pho is dedicated to providing flavoursome, healthy and authentic foods and a great service at a reasonable price. The menu includes vegetarian, vegan and coeliac options, and all dishes are cooked and prepared fresh by hand. The most popular dish is one of the great favourites of Vietnam; Pho. Pho is a flavoursome noodle soup that is one of the staples in Vietnamese life. Bubble and Pho aimed to recreate the flavours and sensations of Vietnam in Portsmouth by combining fresh meat and vegetables, delicious noodles and a secret recipe broth. Wash it all down with a cup of delicious Vietnamese coffee – the perfect palette cleanser to finish off your meal.