FEATURED: Carluccio’s, Portsmouth

Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TH

Carluccio’s cafe provides great quality, authentic Italian food at sensible prices. it is described as offering ‘the minimum of fuss, the maximum of flavour’ which tells you that the little things matter a lot here. The unmistakeable quality of the estate-pressed olive oil, the age of the balsamic, the crema in the espresso. That’s the ethos of this restaurant – honest Italian food and drink from morning to night with fresh exciting flavours. When you head here, make sure you try out the swordfish muddica; swordfish, herb and parmesan breadcrumbs, courgette, green beans and rocket. A Sicilian favourite over the summer, muddica is local slang for the breadcrumbs it’s cooked in.