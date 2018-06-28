FEATURED: Cheese and Cheers, Southsea

56 Osborne Road, Southsea, PO5 3LU

This continental establishment serves slates of cheeses with wine, sweet and savoury breakfasts, sandwiches, soups, quiches and more. All the cheese is personally selected by the boss, who has it all imported from France. Having sat in the heart of Southsea for more than three-and-a-half years, this haven of French cuisine has firmly established itself and continues to grow. If you’re coming along with friends, La Festive is definitely the menu item for you – a one-metre board with 16 cheeses, 12 slices of Charcuterie, olives and much more.