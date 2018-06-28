FEATURED: Deep Blue, Southsea

4-5 South Parade Pier, Southsea, PO4 0SW

From the moment Deep Blue opened their first restaurant back in 2003, the goal has been to provide customers with high quality fish and chips, served in a pleasant environment by efficient and friendly people. The restaurant at South Parade Pier certainly lives up to that reputation, as the business expands to become one of the biggest chains in the south of England. Seasonal mussels are certainly a highlight of the menu, alongside the mouth-watering surf and turf and the house specials that will certainly satisfy your appetite.

It’s true that there are always more fish in the sea – but at Deep Blue in Southsea there’s also steak, halloumi burgers and a triple chocolate torte.

The Deep Blue Restaurant opened at South Parade Pier in August last year, as an extension of the chain which already has two outlets in the city.

It’s certainly a world away from your standard chippy – with chandeliers hanging from the ceiling and a menu full of gourmet options.

This is one of the few fish and chip shops in the region that has room for every customer to sit down and enjoy their meal, rather than having one table and a couple of chairs like some others might.

Naturally, the cod and chips dominates the menu in terms of popularity, but there are a few hidden gems lying around for those looking for something a little bit different from a visit to the chippy.

Seasonal mussels are certainly popular – and always come served with the house-baked bread.

But the crowning glory of this restaurant is a dish called ‘The Big Pan’ which certainly lives up to its name, with tiger prawns served in an orange, coriander, chilli and garlic sauce.

Currently the restaurant has a five-star rating on TripAdvisor and four stars on Just Eat.

One TripAdvisor reviewer wrote: ‘We visited this restaurant for a slap up meal to celebrate my birthday.

‘The meal was delicious,well-presented and was delivered to our table less than 30 minutes after ordering.

‘The staff were friendly and courteous throughout and made every effort to ensure the evening was a very enjoyable experience.

‘This is a relatively new restaurant on South Parade Pier with a lovely atmosphere.

‘The meal was not cheap but you got what you paid for.

‘I would recommend this restaurant to all and I will definitely be visiting again.’