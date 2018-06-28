FEATURED: Kadir’s Indian

217 Albert Road, Southsea, PO4 0JP

While many Indian restaurants look to create the perfect menu to suit the traditional three-course meal style, Kadir’s Indian is slightly different – instead going for more of a street food style. Owner Mohammed Kadir started his career in 1979 after choosing to leave his studies at Nuneaton Polytechnic to join his family’s restaurant business in Kidderminster, which is where his passion for experimenting and cooking with spices began. He moved to Portsmouth in 1984 and has since successfully run a number of Indian restaurants. The ethos of the restaurant is to provide the highest quality dishes, with the food being sourced locally each morning by Mr Kadir.