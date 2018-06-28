FEATURED: Koop+Kraft, Waterlooville

45-47, London Road, Waterlooville, PO8 8DH

Having already taken on Southsea (and won), Kaz Miah and George Purnell were in search of a new challenge. This hunt eventually took them to Cowplain, and earlier this year the pair opened Koop+Kraft – a Utopian paradise for lovers of chicken and beer. The American-style restaurant has seen a lot of attention paid to its menu, which is packed with homemade and bespoke recipes. For a healthy vibe take a look at the super salad, or the grilled chicken wrap; if spice is more your thing, then the devil’s burger is for you – naga-infused chicken breast with a yoghurt raita can be found inside the bun. There’s even food for those who aren’t in the mood for chicken – as well as a roast on Sundays.