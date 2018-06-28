FEATURED: The Deck, Emsworth

Emsworth Yacht Harbour, Thorney Road, PO10 8BP

Described by many as Emsworth’s best-kept secret, The Deck was painstakingly restored by new owners before the grand unveiling took place in February this year. New young restaurateur Ed Collison took over the venue in 2016, priding himself on making the most of locally-sourced food and drink. The fish is where this restaurant begins to truly shine – with delights such as the whole baked plaice, which is served with salsa verde, rocket, parmesan and cherry tomato salad and sweet potato chips. For early starters, there is even a breakfast menu.

A fresh look, a revamped kitchen and a balcony to overlook Emsworth Harbour means that The Deck is now ‘the busiest it has ever been’.

The refurbishment of The Deck, with Ed Collison at the helm, was done with the idea of creating a venue that appeals to everyone at the forefront of his mind.

Creating a more open space, brightening up the room and giving his kitchen staff more space to work in has not only completely modernised the restaurant, but means the food is now better than it has ever been.

Speaking at the opening of the new-look restaurant back in February, Ed said that the restaurant can now support both residents and local businesses.

He explained: ‘We have had some fantastic support from people in the local community and so wanted to expand the premises for them. There is a great community feel here in Emsworth, which is part of the reason why I wanted a restaurant here.

‘I think it is really important to support other local businesses – we use locally-sourced fish for our menu as well as local drinks for the bar. ’