FEATURED: The Lady Hamilton, Portsmouth

21 The Hard, Portsmouth, PO1 3DT

A restaurant that also provides B&B for visitors, there are a number of perks to spending some time at The Lady Hamilton. Gunwharf Quays is right around the corner, you can wake up to stunning views of Portsmouth Harbour, and a quintessentially English feel to the restaurant as you sit down to eat. Locals and visitors from further afield have all praised the restaurant’s roast dinners – with one reviewer describing it online as ‘absolutely divine’. The restaurant had been closed for almost three years before the new owners took the reins last year, and by all accounts the reputation of the venue is extremely high.