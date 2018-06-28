FEATURED: Uni Kebab, Southampton

190 Burgess Road, Southampton, SO16 3AY

This family-run restaurant puts its heart and soul into working towards a single goal – turning the high street image of the ‘late night kebab with soggy salad’ into something more authentic and healthy, to be enjoyed in a great family-friendly atmosphere, just how Turkish food is meant to be enjoyed. Head chef Aziz Gezer said: “We control exactly what goes into our foods, from choosing our fresh ingredients to butchering our meats daily and marinating them in our own recipe sauces. Using fresh quality ingredients and not pre-packed frozen meats and breads full of preservatives and additives is something I feel passionate about. We like to think of our customers as extended family and friends.”