How your unwanted silver could be worth a small fortune to the Rowans Hospice

Have you got any silver jewellery that you no longer wear? Maybe you have some old silver cutlery stuck in a drawer, or a silver teapot or candlesticks that you don’t want to clean any more.

Well, it’s time to dig them out, dust them off and donate them to be sold to help the Rowans Hospice Silver Jubilee Appeal.

Rowans Hospice chief executive Ruth White with David Nesbit (right) and John Cameron from Nesbits

Today we’re launching a special campaign to get people to give their unwanted silver to the Rowans, which is aiming to raise £7.5m to transform the hospice and the care it provides for the next 25 years.

Chief executive Ruth White said: ‘We think there could be a lot of unwanted silver items sitting in people’s drawers, cupboards and lofts. So we wanted to ask everyone in our community to have a clear-out and think about donating silver items that are no longer wanted or needed to the Silver Jubilee Appeal.’

Any item with a silver hallmark (a lion’s head), plus silver plate that doesn’t carry a hallmark, is welcome.

We’re delighted to announce that Nesbits auctioneers in Southsea has agreed to get involved with the silver campaign, accepting silver items for the Rowans at its premises at 7 Clarendon Road.

Well-known TV antiques expert and auctioneer John Cameron is also going to be on hand to look at donated items on special free valuation days on February 12, 14, 19 and 21, March 19, 21, 26 and 28, April 23, 25 and 30.

His opinion will determine whether your item will be sold in an auction, passed on to the Rowans charity shops to be sold there or sold on to a specialist silver collector, who will purchase based on weight.

Nesbits will keep all donations safe and secure and if enough suitable items are donated, Nesbits will auction these in a specialist sale to maximise the return for the hospice appeal.

If you live or work close to the hospice in Waterlooville, then you can drop off your silver donations any time at the main reception or the Living Well Centre reception.

Wherever you drop off your silver, your name will be taken and the item/s listed so the Rowans can thank you once it is sold. If particularly interesting items come in, they may be featured in stories in The News.

Ruth added: ‘Thank you in advance for your help, which is really important. Your unwanted silver will contribute to our ambitious project that will ensure we will be able to continue delivering outstanding hospice care for the next 25 years.’

To find out more about the Rowans and the Silver Jubilee Appeal, look out for the weekly page in The News every Friday, go to portsmouth.co.uk and click on Rowans Hospice at the top of the home page, or go to silverjubilee.rowanshospice.co.uk