‘It’s important that we do what we can to protect the Rowans Hospice’

Bishop’s Waltham-based Solent Design Studio has been supporting Rowans Hospice for more than 11 years. Here Business and Project Manager Peter Gammon explains how and why this small family business support its local community hospice​​​​​​​

We’ve been working with the Rowans for many years and have always discounted projects as heavily as possible. Sometimes we make nothing on print runs, doing them for cost as we know that Rowans receives less than 15% of its funding from the government, so it needs to raise just over 85% through the support of local people and companies.

Therefore as a small local company, we’re supporting the Rowans the best way we can by providing high quality printing, designed well and delivered on time.

We make sure they have the leaflets, brochures or flyers etc. that they need, to let people in our community know about their services and how the community can get involved to support the Rowans such as taking part in walks, runs or even abseiling the Spinnaker Tower, which I did in 2018.

It is important for us to do what we can do to protect our local hospice because we need the Rowans to continue doing its really important job. Aiding people through illnesses, supporting people through the last days of their life and helping families who are going through that grief.

All of us at Solent Design are proud to be long term supporters of the Rowans. Speaking personally, I’ve learned about the Rowans’ humble beginnings, how community nurses campaigned for it and how it came about through fundraising by people in our community.

In addition to experiencing the care first hand when the Hospice at Home nurses supported my mum, I really appreciate the importance of helping our local hospice.