Silver cutlery and tea sets donations flood in for first week of Rowans Hospice appeal

ROWANS Hospice staff are 'amazed’ after receiving numerous donations in the first week of their unwanted silver donation appeal.

Chief executive Ruth White said: ‘ I am truly amazed and extremely grateful for the wonderful response we have received in response to our unwanted silver campaign in just a week.

Rowans Hospice chief executive Ruth White with David Nesbit (right) and John Cameron from Nesbits

‘By teatime on launch day the first donation had been received and since then we have had numerous items from silver plated spoons to hallmarked silver bangles and everything in between.’

The silver initiative is part of the Rowans Hospice Silver Jubilee Appeal to raise £7.5m to transform the hospice and the care it can provide for the residents of Portsmouth and South Hampshire for the next 25 years.

Nesbits auctioneers in Southsea has also agreed to get involved, accepting silver items for the Rowans at its premises at 7 Clarendon Road.

Ruth added: ‘‘This incredible initiative, in partnership with Nesbits and The News, is already becoming the ‘'hallmark’' of success. Every donation will support our appeal – thank you.’

Well-known TV antiques expert and auctioneer John Cameron will be on hand to look at donated items on special free valuation days at Nesbits on February 12, 14, 19 and 21, March 19, 21, 26 and 28, April 23, 25 and 30.

His opinion will determine whether your item will be sold in an auction, passed on to the Rowans charity shops to be sold there or sold on to a specialist silver collector, who will purchase based on weight.

One donor told Rowans director of marketing Theresa Bailey: ‘It is really good to see Nesbits partnering with you and offering their expertise in valuation and auctioneering - this is better than my tea set sitting in the loft.

If you live or work close to the hospice in Waterlooville, then you can drop off your silver donations any time at the main reception or the Living Well Centre reception. If particularly interesting items come in, they may be featured in stories in The News.

To find out more about the Rowans Silver Jubilee Appeal and how to get involved, visit silverjubilee.rowanshospice.co.uk

To read all the latest stories about the appeal, go to the portsmouth.co.uk home page and click on ‘Rowans Hospice’, plus don't miss the Rowans appeal page in The News every Friday.