Angling for a Cure Rods & Ribbons Launch 2025 Campaign

By Emma York
Contributor
Published 30th Jan 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 15:36 BST
Rods & Ribbons, the all-ladies sea angling team, are reuniting in 2025 to continue their inspiring mission of raising awareness and vital funds for Cancer Research UK. United by their shared love for fishing and their unwavering desire to make a difference, the team remains committed to breaking barriers in the sport while championing a cause close to their hearts.

The team is delighted to announce the launch of their new donation page: Rods & Ribbons: Casting for a Cause in 2025. This marks the start of an exciting year, with plans to participate in several high-profile events.

Their efforts are further strengthened by the generous support of their 2025 partners: Suzuki, Wescom, Haslar Marina, Marine Superstore, Yeti, Raymarine, Crewsaver, Cox & Rawle, and Railblaza. These valued partnerships play a vital role in empowering the team to achieve their mission and amplify their message of hope and inclusivity.

Join Rods & Ribbons on their journey this year as they cast their lines for a cause that truly matters. Together, with the support of their partners and community, they aim to continue the fight against all cancers.

Follow https://www.instagram.com/rods_and_ribbons_/ for the latest updates from the team

We now also have a Facebook Team Page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572697673335

