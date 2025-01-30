Angling for a Cure Rods & Ribbons Launch 2025 Campaign
The team is delighted to announce the launch of their new donation page: Rods & Ribbons: Casting for a Cause in 2025. This marks the start of an exciting year, with plans to participate in several high-profile events.
Their efforts are further strengthened by the generous support of their 2025 partners: Suzuki, Wescom, Haslar Marina, Marine Superstore, Yeti, Raymarine, Crewsaver, Cox & Rawle, and Railblaza. These valued partnerships play a vital role in empowering the team to achieve their mission and amplify their message of hope and inclusivity.
Join Rods & Ribbons on their journey this year as they cast their lines for a cause that truly matters. Together, with the support of their partners and community, they aim to continue the fight against all cancers.
Follow https://www.instagram.com/rods_and_ribbons_/ for the latest updates from the team
We now also have a Facebook Team Page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572697673335