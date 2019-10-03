Archer, Vince and Jordan are the first players picked for Hampshire-based Hundred franchise Southern Brave

JAMES Vince will pocket a cool £100,000 for his involvement in the inaugural Hundred tournament next summer.

The Hampshire skipper was one of the two ‘local icon’ picks in the first round of draft selections when the eight team franchise names were revealed today.

Along with Sussex fast bowler Chris Jordan, Vince will play for the Ageas Bowl-based Southern Brave side in the controversial 100-ball a side competition starting next July 17 and running through to August 16.

Jordan’s county colleague Jofra Archer was the unsurprising England central contract selection for the Hampshire-based franchise.

Each squad will have 14 players, with two costing £125,000 and two costing £100,000.

Vince is one of the Brave’s picks at the latter range, with Jordan set to collect £75,000 for his month’s work.

Other salary brackets are £75,000 (two players), £60,000 (two), £50,000 (two), £40,000 (two) and £30,000 (two).

Other central contract players snapped up were Joe Root (Trent Rockets, based in Nottingham), Ben Stokes (Northern Superchargers, Leeds), Jonny Bairstow (Welsh Fire, Cardiff), Sam Curran (Oval Invincibles, Oval), Jos Buttler (Manchester Originals, Manchester), Rory Burns (London Spirit, Lord’s) and Birmingham Phoenix (Chris Woakes, Birmingham).

The England Test players selected will all be paid by the England and Wales Cricket Board as part of their central contracts.

Three of the franchises have already made a £125,000 pick.

Jason Roy will play for the Oval Invincibles, while Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali were snapped up by Spirit and Phoenix respectively.

Other signings

Rockets: Alex Hales (£100,000), Harry Gurney (£75,000).

Superchargers: David Willey (£75,000), Adil Rashid (£100,000).

Fire: Colin Ingram (£100,000), Tom Banton (£100,000)

Invincibles: Tom Curran (£75,000).

Originals: Matt Parkinson (£75,000), Saqib Mahmood (£75,000).

Spirit: Dan Lawrence (£60,000).

Phoenix: Pat Brown (£60,000).

South African batsman Ingram, who has played county cricket for Glamorgan, is the only non-English player signed up so far.

The rest of the squads will be completed on October 20.

Southern Brave have also selected the first two members of their women’s team for the Hundred - Pompey supporter Anya Shrubsole and Danni Wyatt.

Shrubsole is best remembered for picking up the player of the match award in the 2017 Women’s World Cup final following her six-wicket burst in England’s win over India at Lord’s.

Shrubsole helped Western Storm to this summer’s Kia Women’s Super League title.

Wyatt, playing for the Ageas Bowl-based Southern Vipers, was the leading runscorer in the 2019 WSL competition.