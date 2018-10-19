109 pictures showing how Portsmouth comes alive on Great South Run day

Have your say

Thousands of runners take to the streets of Portsmouth for the Great South Run every year, with many of them sporting an array of colourful fancy dress costumes.

While some entrants opt for charity and running vests, others have been photographed wearing cartoon character and superhero clothing.

With just a few days to go until this year’s Great South Run here is our bumper gallery of previous events.

The Great South Run is a 10-mile event which has been held in Portsmouth since 1991 – and is broadcast on Channel 5 every year.

The 10-mile event takes place on Sunday October 21 this year, but there are 5km, junior and canine runs taking place the day before.

