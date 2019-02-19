Adam Barlow sets the pace as Southsea parkrun enjoys another fantastic turnout

Have your say

Adam Barlow powered around the course as he finished just one second outside his personal best at Southsea parkrun on Saturday.

He was pushing his son Rex in the buggy as well, making the time of 16min 31sec a spectacular effort.

Arthur Smith and Alex Thomas both completed their 100th parkruns.

Alan Smith achieved his 50th.

Kev Budd and the team of volunteers ensured it was a great morning event.

They cheered and supported all of the 506 finishers as Southsea parkrun continues to attract great crowds.

It was the second biggest turnout in the history of the event with the record of 546 set last month.

Alexander Whiting finished in second position and he got a new personal best of 18.08.

Hannah Barnard was the first lady as she recorded a good new personal best time of 19.14.

Claire True also got a new personal best as she finished in 20.18 and was the second lady.

Sofie Haidon, of Plymouth Coasters, visited Southsea parkrun from Cornwall.

It was her first appearance at Southsea parkrun.

She is visually impaired and was assisted by two Baffins Fit Club members Sarina Collis and Lee Collier-Williams.

It was the 284th Southsea parkrun and the event takes place on Saturdays at 9am.

The event takes place at Southsea Esplanade, starting at Speakers’ Corner, PO5 3PG.

Junior Liam Dunne, who trains with Vince Stamp’s Invincibles group, led the way at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun with a time of 16.18.

Andy Wheeler finished second in 17.58 and third was Luke Brocks in 18.28.

Rowena Barker was the first female with a new personal best time of 20.53 and it was her 10th run as a junior.

Sam Blackledge finished second with a time of 21.41 – which was just one second outside her course personal best.

Natalie Thompson showed she’s getting back on top form with a new personal best of 22.20.

In total 280 people completed the course at Lakeside North Harbour.

Three people joined the 100 milestone club.

Andy Catling, Jean Smith and Debbie Knight all reached their century of parkruns.

Mabel Barker also joined the junior milestone 10 club.

All parkruns are free events starting at 9am on Saturdays.