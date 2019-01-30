Have your say

It will be time to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon on Sunday.

The race is always very popular and as usual sold out well in advance with 800 entrants.

It is a great one for people who are training for the marathons to come in the Spring.

Also it can be good for newcomers to the distance with lots of support around the route.

Organiser Rob Piggott is looking forward to Sunday morning.

He said: ‘I think the course is holding out with the weather. It’s not too wet so I’m pleased with that.

‘This is our 10th anniversary. The marshals are looking forward to supporting the runners.

‘We are calling it our 10th voyage.

‘It was a quick winning time of 1hr 20min last year and certainly put my skills to the test as lead cyclist trying to keep up.

‘We are happy with the number of entries and we had a waiting list but we couldn’t take anymore.’

The course provides a good challenge.

It is flat although it starts before going out along the seafront with a tiny hill at Southsea Castle.

Muddy sections around the beach at Eastney where the tide comes in will require some care and attention.

While the route takes in a dash across Bransbury Park on the grass during the return leg back to the start, finish area which is next to The Portsmouth Pyramids Centre.

In 2018 the half marathon was won by Ashley Leigh who finished the course in a very quick time of 1hr 20min 12sec.

The ladies’ title went to Jennifer Millett as she ran an excellent time of 1.30.21.

On Sunday the start is 8.45am.

Numbers for Sunday’s race can be collected from Alexandra Sports, 140 Gladys Avenue, North End, on Friday or Saturday.

Race number and chip collection is from 7am on the day at The Portsmouth Pyramids Centre.