Alex Teuten set for Great Edinburgh Cross Country task

Alex Teuten makes his second Great Britain appearance tomorrow.

The 26-year-old athlete, from Southsea, will be hoping to make his mark in the televised Great Edinburgh XCountry race against the USA and a European select side.

It’s a top class event and attracts a big crowd.

Teuten said: ‘I’m feeling good. It’s a bit of a daunting race with 27 fantastic athletes there so there’s nowhere to hide.’

City of Portsmouth’s Lachlan Wellington, 16, is also representing Great Britain again as he lines up in the junior race tomorrow.

He said: ‘I watched the event on TV last year. To get my first GB vest in December was good and to get a second one is great as well.’

