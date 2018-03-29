Alex Teuten speeds to 14.50 Southsea parkrun record

Have your say

Alex Teuten had a storming run to set the new course record for Southsea parkrun on Saturday.

The athlete, who is from Southsea, powered to first place in a time 14min 50sec.

It was a good turnout from the Rod Lock training group.

In second place was Jonathon Roberts in 15.31 with Matthew Revier third in 15.40.

Laura Brenton finished first lady in a time of 17.23 as she beat the previous course record of 17.25.

Charlotte Chalwin finished second lady in 18.20 making her the fifth fastest lady at Southsea parkrun so far.

Diane Hall completed her 100th parkrun on Saturday, while Nigel Tilley, Alice Bird, Robert Herrall and Andrew Gardner all did their 50th parkruns.

In total 378 people completed the 5k on Saturday.

Peter and Celia Oxley, of Portsmouth Joggers, were celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary.

It was good conditions for the parkrun with lots of personal bests.

Dan Slayford ran 17.31 and John Brimecome finished in 17.49 as they made the most of the fast charge at the front.

Denmead’s Matthew Madill also had a good solid run as he finished with a new personal best of 19.32.

Emma Jolley finished third lady and her time was 18.44, just nine seconds off her personal best.

Southsea regulars Brett Rumfitt and Peter Dunne both finished their 200th parkruns.