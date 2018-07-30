Alex Teuten successfully defends England Senior 5k crown

Alex Teuten successfully defended his English Senior 5k title on Sunday in Manchester.

The athlete, from Southsea, stormed home to win the prestigious title again.

That was just a matter of four days after a brilliant 3,000m when he smashed his personal best in a sensational race in Watford.

Teuten has elevated his summer with those two outstanding performances, along with also securing a new 5,000m best recently in Ireland.

Those new times and his title defence will put him on a high as the track season starts to reach a conclusion before the transition to a promising winter ahead.

He said: ‘I managed to successfully defend my England Championships 5,000m title and a fairly average season turned special in 10 days.’

The field didn’t set out particularly quickly with the championship crown on the line. But Teuten showed his race craft as he produced a surge before the final lap that nobody could live with to get clear and win in 14min 42sec.

Will Richardson finished in second place in 14.46, with Graham Rush third in 14.48 as 10 athletes completed the event at Sportcity in Manchester.

The race is also the Inter-County Championships as well as the England Senior Championships and Teuten won in 2017 as well.

In Watford he was part of a stunning 3,000m when 11 athletes broke the eight-minute mark.

The former City of Portsmouth racer who now competes for Southampton finished in sixth position with a time of 7.55.

It was an amazing race with Luke Traynor first in 7.53 and Richard Allen second in 7.54.

The finishing straight saw a real charge to the line.

Teuten’s race was very well measured as he stayed back slightly off the front as athletes set off fast and wound the pace up perfectly with 12 of the first 14 finishers getting new personal best times.

On that performance Teuten said: ‘What a night. To get 7.55 at the elite Watford 3k was one of my best races.

‘It really came together when it mattered and I’ve run a time I’m proud of.’

It was a second new best for Teuten in quick succession after he ran 13.51 in the Morton 5k in Ireland. He finished eighth there with Ben Connor first (13.29) and Jonny Mellor second (13.36).