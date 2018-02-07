Baker’s run continues as Kerage shines at Havant parkrun

Have your say

James Baker led the way at Havant parkrun on Saturday.

The athlete, from Chichester, was back from a solid run at the Southern Cross-Country Championships the previous weekend.

He has an impressive record of finishing first on all 40 occasions he has done Havant parkrun.

Also Baker is the only runner to so far have gone under 16 minutes for the course with his record time of 15min 56sec.

Tom Hoskinson has been making great progress and enjoying 2018 so far.

He finished first for the first time in the previous edition of Havant parkrun with a new personal best of 18.39 and this time he was second (18.50).

Andrea Kerage was the first female finisher on Saturday.

She managed a good time of 22.38 with Zoe Gill next in 23.20.

Tom’s younger brother Daniel Hoskinson is also doing well and he got a good new course personal best on Saturday of 22.55 and took 27th place out of 258 finishers.

This was the 298th Havant parkrun. It is always a good fun event with a fun, undulating trail course.

Havant’s 300th parkrun takes place on February 17.

It will also be their 33rd pacing event and they are looking for people to pace even numbered times between 20 and 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, Leighton Jones was the first finisher on Saturday at Queen Elizabeth parkrun with a time of 21.18.

Karen Price finished first lady as she recorded a new personal best time of 24.11.

Livy Brady was next and also recorded a personal best as she finished the hilly course in a time of 24.12.

QE parkrun had 59 finishers for their event number 252.

Matt Jolly took the first position in the 183rd Chichester parkrun event at Oaklands Park (18.09).

Claudia Milburn was the first lady to finish as she recorded a time of 22.52.

Chichester parkrun had 123 finishers on Saturday.

The parkruns are free to enter and they take place at 9am.

They are also welcoming events. Anyone who is new to parkrun should register on the website first to get their barcode printed and take this along to be scanned at the finish of the 5k. For more details see parkrun.org.uk/chichester/