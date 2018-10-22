Have your say

This year’s Great South Run certainly lived up to the hype as 20,000 runners took on the 10-mile course around Portsmouth.

The sun shone for the 29th edition of the run, which was won by Chris Thompson and Eilish McColgan.

Pictures by Sarah Standing and Chris Moorhouse

But for the most of the runners the day was about personal achievement, getting fit and raising money for charity.

Our photographers Sarah Standing and Chris Moorhouse were out and about to capture the best action from the day.

To see our full photo gallery click on the link at the top of the article.

The 30th Great South Run will take place on Sunday October 20 2019, and the first 1,000 people to sign up can get a 25 per cent discount on entry.

Jayne Fearn, from event sponsors Simplyhealth, said: ‘The glorious sunshine made for great conditions for a fantastic weekend of events.’

READ MORE: This is how Great South Run runners can find out their result

‘Supporting runners every step of the way, thousands enjoyed our post-run stretch zone and free massage. We’re already looking forward to next year.’