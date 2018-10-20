Best pictures from the first ever Great South canine run in Portsmouth

Southsea seafront was full of our four-legged friends this morning for the first ever Great South Run canine event.

About a hundred dogs of all shapes and sizes took on the 2.5km course with their owners. To see our full picture gallery from the run click on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main picture.

The route started on Clarence Esplanade.

From there they went off west past the D-Day Museum and Blue Reef Aquarium, before turning around, heading up and down Avenue de Caen and back along Clarence Esplanade.

