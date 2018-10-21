Best pictures from the Great South mini run in Portsmouth

Have your say

A day before about 20,000 runners took to the streets of Portsmouth for the 10-mile event, it was the youngster’s turn to take part in the Great South mini run.

Children from across the Portsmouth took on the route, which included a lap of Clarence Parade, Serpentine Way and Avenue de Caen.

Pictures: Keith Woodland

Our photographer Keith Woodland was at the event to capture the best of the action.

To see our picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main picture.

