Boost as Bognor race is sold out

THE 24th Bognor Prom 10k takes place on Sunday (10.30am).

For the first time in its 24 year history, the 1,950 online places were all sold out.

The race organisation is being fronted by the Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners under the leadership of Judith Bazeley.

Glenn Penfold, one of the organisers who has fronted the publicity of the race said ‘The majority of our publicity has been through online and social media, along with traditional print which has helped us get a great result.

‘This is the first time in the history of the race that maximum entry levels have been reached.’

The Bognor Prom 10k road race is one of the biggest events in the town that brings the community together and raises thousands of pounds for charity.

It aims to attract experienced and inexperienced runners alike and to ensure a great day for runners, their families and friends.

James Westlake, of Crawley, won the race in 2017 (31min 47sec). Johanna Spannagl took the ladies’ title (38.48).

Course director Richard Peach said: ‘Advance warning signs of road closures have been put up around the route.

‘While we always try to minimise disruption to the public by opening the roads as soon as we can, there will be some unavoidable delays.

‘We hope the residents of Bognor embrace the event by supporting the runners on the route.’

Race director Judith Bazeley added: ‘This year we have pulled out all stops to give runners a great experience and memento by introducing a newly designed and improved medal, as well as a well-stocked goody bag to look forward to, and cherish their achievement at the end.’

‘I have no doubt the combination of our publicity campaign and these great features has given people the motivation to want to be part of this great event this year and hopefully in future.’

The junior fun runs have seen similar improvements.

Juniors can register for £3 on the day between 8.30am and 9am at their start line for the fun run.

The seven-to-11 year olds start at Rock Gardens on the promenade with 12-to-14 year olds assembling at the bandstand also on the prom.