Celebration time at Havant parkrun

It was an excellent Havant parkrun event number 295.

Anne Cook joined the 100 club with a good run at Havant parkrun on Saturday. Her tally includes 96 appearances at Havant parkrun, two at Southsea, one at Queen Elizabeth and one at Lanhydrock parkrun.

Bethany Murdy and Tracy Murdy at Havant parkrun event 295

She said: ‘Big thanks to Havant Parkrun, Saturday mornings wouldn’t be the same without you all.’

Phil Guest also completed his 100th parkrun.

It was event number 295 with 272 finishers while the volunteers ensured the event was smoothly run.

John Brimecome finished first while Fay Cripps was the first lady.

Anne Cook completed her 100th parkrun

One of the key elements to parkrun is the fact it is fun and inclusive ensuring newcomers to running and parkruns are always welcome.

On Saturday 39 people did the Havant course for the first time and 21 of them were completing their first parkrun.

Conrad Buttery completed his 96th parkrun.

He said: ‘Many thanks to all the wonderful volunteers. I really enjoyed this parkrun.

‘The weather was fantastic considering the time of year, and the puddles just added to the fun.’

The event takes place at Staunton Country Park and is on every Saturday at 9am.

After the 5k people meet in the cabin for post-run refreshments and chat, an important part of the parkrun experience.

You can exchange the voucher half of your car park ticket for a hot drink after your run as well.

It was the 249th Queen Elizabeth parkrun with 105 finishers, including 31 first timers.

Congratulations to Marie Appleton who ran her 100th parkrun. It was her 75th at QE and she has done seven at Havant, five at Alice Holt and three at Weymouth.

She has also done the parkruns at Basingstoke, Woking, Henley-on-Thames, Southsea, Portsmouth Lakeside, Telford, Moors Valley, Frimley Lodge, Chichester and Shrewsbury.

By doing Saturday’s parkrun as tail walker she also completed her 100th volunteer occasion at Queen Elizabeth.

Aaron Young finished first on Saturday with Karen Price finishing first lady.